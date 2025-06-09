Christopher Daniels ROH X NJPW War Of The Worlds Match As Must-See For Fans

While Christopher Daniels acknowledges his TNA Unbreakable 2005 classic with AJ Styles and Samoa Joe is what most fans consider his best work, he believes another match deserves attention.

During an interview at River City Wrestle Con (per Fightful.com), the AEW veteran recommended a six-man tag team match from the ROH x NJPW War of the Worlds tour in 2017. On that night, he teamed with Frankie Kazarian and Hiroshi Tanahashi against The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks).

“If you get a chance… look up Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Hiroshi Tanahashi against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, one of my favorite matches of my career,” Daniels said. “I was ROH World Champion, the chance to tag with Tanahashi, the chance to wrestle Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, it was an awesome night, man.”

Daniels also referred to The Young Bucks as his favorite tag team during the interview.