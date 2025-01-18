– Speaking in an interview at the GalaxyCon, AEW’s Christopher Daniels spoke about matches that have stood the test of time in his career. He specifically named his epic Triple Threat Match with AJ Styles and Samoa Joe from TNA Unbreakable 2005. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Christopher Daniels on his matches that have stood the test of time from his career: “Well, honestly, I was talking about this at one of the panels today. It’s almost 20 years old, but the three-way match with AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, it’s by far one of the most talked about matches that people come up to me and mention in my career. Like by far, head and shoulders above everything else. That’s the match people talk about when they come to see me.”

On wanting to be remembered for the match: “So, I like to be remembered for a match like that with two guys like Joe and AJ who are two of the greatest wrestlers to ever walk the planet. It’s a big deal to me. I mean, I feel like people also remember the three-way matchup with Bryan Danielson and Low-Ki at the very first Ring of Honor show, winning the world title from Adam Cole in 2017. Those are some of the moments that I feel like people remember and connect with.”

Christopher Daniels is set to compete later tonight at AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage in a Texas Death Match against Hangman Page. Tonight’s show will be broadcast via tape delay on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST.