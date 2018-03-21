 

wrestling / News

Various News: Chuck Taylor Comments on Daniel Bryan’s Return to the Ring, Ivory Talks About Learning She’d be Inducted Into the Hall of Fame

March 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Daniel Bryan Smackdowsn 32018

As previously reported, former WWE world champion Daniel Bryan received medical clearance to return to the ring, which was announced by WWE yesterday. Chuck Taylor commented on the news earlier today, which you can see below.

Busted Open Radio and Tommy Dreamer recently interviewed with WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 inductee Ivory. You can check out the video of the interview below.

Ivory talked about her 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction and how she heard about it. She also discussed performing for the original GLOW promotion, and now the exploits of the promotion have been adapted into a hit Netflix TV series.

article topics :

Chuck Taylor, Daniel Bryan, Ivory, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading