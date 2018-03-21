Various News: Chuck Taylor Comments on Daniel Bryan’s Return to the Ring, Ivory Talks About Learning She’d be Inducted Into the Hall of Fame

– As previously reported, former WWE world champion Daniel Bryan received medical clearance to return to the ring, which was announced by WWE yesterday. Chuck Taylor commented on the news earlier today, which you can see below.

Hey @WWEDanielBryan I'm in Ring Of Honor and New Japan now and I'm PWG champion too, the indies have really gone to shit brother you gotta come save 'em — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) March 21, 2018

– Busted Open Radio and Tommy Dreamer recently interviewed with WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 inductee Ivory. You can check out the video of the interview below.

Ivory talked about her 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction and how she heard about it. She also discussed performing for the original GLOW promotion, and now the exploits of the promotion have been adapted into a hit Netflix TV series.