Chuck Taylor Sides With Orange Cassidy On AEW Dynamite, Challenges Trent Beretta

Chuck Taylor has picked his side, siding with Orange Cassidy over Trent Baretta on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show kicked off with Baretta attacking Orange Cassidy and calling Taylor to come down to the ring and make his decision between Baretta and Cassidy.

Taylor came down and ultimately sided with Cassidy, shoving Baretta and calling him a piece of s**t before issuing a challenge for a Parking Lot Brawl, as he can’t get cleared for an actual match.

Beretta turned on Cassidy on the April 3rd episode of Dynamite after they lose a match in the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament.