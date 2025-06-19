Ciocco’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico Review 6.18.25  

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! For the third week in a row, tonight will be another special edition of Dynamite, as the AEW roster heads south of the border in collaboration with CMLL for Grand Slam Mexico! After Fyter Fest two weeks ago and Summer Blockbuster last week, I’m sure this week’s edition of a four hour plus show will bang on as well.

Wait, what’s this? I’ve been handed a memo. Apparently, the show is only two and a half hours this week. Well then, I won’t say that I was spoiled to have two four hour shows in a row, but still, this will do!

We have two massive tag team matches, as The Death Riders and the Young Bucks face off with the Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay in a 10-man tag, while the Don Callis Family and FTR will team up against Adam Cole, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, Atlantis Jr, Bandido, and Templario in a 12-man tag. MJF will face Mistico, Kazuchika Okada will face Mark Briscoe, Zeuxis will defend her CMLL World Women’s Title against the female belt collector Mercedes Mone, and there will be a 4-way match between Ricochet, Hologram, Lio Rush, and Mascara Dorada, where the winner will get four million pesos. All of this, and, of course, so much more in store.

We are LIVE from the historic Arena Mexico in Mexico City! Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are bringing us the call tonight.

YOU WANTED WAR!!!

Hangman Page is here to lead the start the show tonight, as he makes his way to the ring. HOLA! Page shows us that a cowboy can be bilingual as he cuts his promo in Spanish. Interesting that the fans in Mexico chant COWBOY SHIT though, that’s interesting. He drops the mic and leaves the ring. So, the basis is that, Page cannot wrestle tonight after the events of last week, but no one said anything about after the match.

Apparently, Mortos will be joining up with the Bucks and the Death Riders, as Claudio is out. We run down the rest of the card.

The 14-man LUCHA is up first!

Stokley and Dax are out first. Stoke has some good news and bad news. The bad news is that Cash Wheeler will not be here tonight. The good news is that 1 and a half of FTR are here tonight. Stokely and the great Dax Harwood, and they’ve been working on this all day. GRACIAS! LOL.

14-Man LUCHA: Dax Harwood, Volador Jr. Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Hechichero, Josh Alexander, and Lance Archer vs. Bandido, Atlantis, Atlantis Jr. Templario, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, and Adam Cole (BAYBAY)!

Nigel: Can Paul Turner officiate this match without it getting out of control.

Me: No.

Bandido and Takeshita will start us off. Everyone else is on the floor, which makes sense given how many people are in the match. Both men trade counters, Bandido threatens to shoot Take, so Takeshita points at him. Life reversals are traded until Bandido hits a snap rana. Hechichero enters now. Matrix moves and he ducks a Bandido kick. Hechichero looks for a grounded sleeper, but Bandido arches back for a two count. Hechichero charges him into the corner and then does the Butcher steps. Garcia in now. Danny dances, but Hechichero is like that’s shit Amigo and rolls him to the mat. Garcia sends him from the ring, meaning Harwood is in now. Garcia goes to mount punches, but Harwood throws him off. Atlantis Jr in and WOW the fans do not like him lol. He hits a sling blade and Templario in now. It’s an assisted dropkick into a German for a two count. Volador in, Dax launches him in for a dropkick taking out both Atlantis and Templario. They come back with double ranas, leaving Volador and Templario in the ring.

Templario rips off Junior’s shirt and kicks it out of the ring. Templario sends Volador to the floor and hits the Sasuke Special! Dax and Brody in the ring now, but Archer attacks from behind. Alexander on the apron, he grabs King from behind. Cole in now with a chop block to Archer. DEATH VALLEY DRIVER ON THE APRON BY KING TO ALEXANDER! Fletcher and Cole in the ring, knee strikes from the Pink Star. Both men collide a couple of times in the middle of the ring, half and half suplex from Fletcher. Atlantis in the ring, he chops Kyle. Everyone from their team is in and they run train on Fletcher! PIP Break.

WINNER: Bandido, Atlantis, Atlantis Jr. Templario, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, and Adam Cole

TIME: 15:45

THOUGHTS: It was a fun cluster, as one would expect. A lot of people got their shit in, native sons of Mexico were booed, and all was right with the world.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, Dax is a sore loser, and he attacks Atlantis Senior from behind. The good guys chase him off.

We get a recap of the events that transpired last week between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada. Okada and Omega is still official for All-In Texas.

Speaking of Okada, he will be in action following the break.

REACH FOR THE SKIES, BOY! Mark says before the match that he has teamed up with Omega and faced off with him and he has his back. He challenges Okada for tonight.

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe

So, Don Callis can be out with Okada, but not his actual family lol.

The bell rings, and Okada bails to the floor when Briscoe looks to attack. Okada back in the ring, they lock up, and Okada takes Briscoe to the ropes. He fakes a cheap shot, but he pats Mark on the chest instead. Mark throws him from the ring and gives chase on the floor. Okada cuts Briscoe off as he slides back into the ring. Okada with back elbows in the corner. He flips Briscoe, but he lands on his feet and applies Redneck kung-Fu tactics. He ducks, but Mark kicks him in the jaw anyway. Right hands from Briscoe and a big chop. Briscoe kicks away on Okada in the corner. Briscoe with a bite in the corner. Okada sends Briscoe up and over to the apron, but he lands on his feet, and he drags Okada to the floor. Briscoe goes flying and hits a middle rope cannonball. Back in the ring, Briscoe misses his corner charge, so Okada puts Briscoe on the top rope and dropkicks him out of the ring. PIP Break.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada

TIME: 13:30

THOUGHTS: These guys cannot have a bad match, and they didn’t here. Maybe too formulaic, but it was still a good match.

RATING: ***1/2

Briscoe gets hit with Okada’s belt post-match, and Callis and Okada kick Briscoe out of the ring.

MJF will bring back the red, white, and blue, just for you (us) next!

MJF has, in fact, brought out the red, white, and blue, just for you! He fist bumps with the rest of the Hurt Syndicate as he brings the flag to the ring.

MJF vs. Mistico

If you ever want to know that someone is really over with the fans, listen to the crowd when Mistico came out. Doesn’t hurt that the fans are also singing his theme, too!

The bell rings, and MJF throws Mistico to the mat to a rousing number of jeers. He flips the fans off and gets PERRO chants from the crowd lol. Mistico throws MJF to the mat, and MJF whines about a hair pull. Well, that is a hair implant, so I get it lol. MJF with a kick to the gut, he taunts Mistico, and then pas for it. Mistico grabs MJF by the hand, walks the ropes, and hits an arm drag from the top. Code Red! Mistico looks to fly, but MJF moves and consults with MVP on the floor. MJF runs around the ring, Mistico gives chase, but the entire Syndicate blocks his path. MJF uses this to his advantage and throws Mistico into the barricade. MJF returns Mistico to the ring, gyrates, and misses his knee drop. A snap rana from Mistico has MJF in the corner, imploring him to calm down. It’s a ruse, of course, and MJF hits a drop toehold in the corner. He kicks Mistico to the count of four. MJF taunts the fans, and MVP is irate, imploring MJF to cover him. Mistico looking for the Code Red, but MJF cuts it off and hits a powerbomb over his own knee! PIP Break.

During the break, we see Benjamin drop Mistico on the barricade, and Lashley punch him in the head. MVP is STILL pissed off with MJF and his lack of seriousness. Mistico tries to fight back, but MJF eats his head like an apple. Mistico off the ropes, handspring back elbow! Mistico lures MJF in, enziguri in the corner. Springboard crossbody leads into an around-the-world DDT! MJF hits the floor, and Mistico looking to fly. He jumps to the top and goes up and down with a crossbody to MJF! Back in the ring, Mistico with a Senton Atomico! Mistico misses a splash but catches MJF with a powerslam instead. MJF cuts off Mistico by spitting on him. Thumb to the eyes, but Mistico with a thrust kick. MJF with a forearm, Mistico with a destroyer, but MJF survives long enough to hit a superkick to Mistico. MJF is first to his feet, and he is walking away up the ramp. Mistico gives chase, his head scissors are cut off by MJF, TOMBESTONE PILEDRIVER ON THE STAGE! MJF drags Bryce to the ring and wants to take the count out win. Mistico sits up like Frankenstein’s monster at four and stumbles his way to the ring to break the count.

MISTICO chants cause MJF to cover his ears. He goes to the corner and signals for a 450 splash. He takes his sweet time going up top, and Mistico cuts him off with repeated kicks. SPANISH FLY FROM THE TOP BY MISTICO! THE COVER, MJF KICKS OUT AT TWO! La Mistica, but MVP has distracted the referee! MJF with a low blow and the roll-up! Mistico kicks out at two, as MJF looks like he just dumped in his nappy of fear lol. ANOTHER LOW BLOW RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE REFEREE AND THAT’S A DQ, FELLA!

WINNER: Mistico via DQ

TIME: 16:45

THOUGHTS: Fine for what it was, MJF played his game, to quote Bon Jovi, and Mistico shows why he is the prodigal son of Arena Mexico/CMLL.

RATING: ***1/4

MJF shoves Bryce down post-match, and they attack Mistico. MJF takes his mask off, and here comes Titan, Bandido, and Templario, but it’s a ruse, as Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey enter from behind! Missile drop kicks send Benjamin and Lashley from the ring. MJF hightails it, but it looks like they got Mistico’s mask back, at least.

Pesos will be had by the winner, next!

Show some love for Ricochet! Just do it!

The four million pesos challenge: Ricochet vs. Lio Rush vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Hologram

It’s interesting to note that Hologram has yet to lose, does that mean anything heading into this match?

Ricochet covers Bryce’s ears, so he doesn’t hear the bald chants. LMAO! Rush goes to pose in the corner, as everyone approach him. Ricochet signals to Rush, and they attacked the masked men. Rush sends Hologram in for a clothesline from Ricochet; they do the same to Dorada next. Hologram and Dorada sent to the floor now. Ricky and Lio are going to fly, but Dorada and Hologram are back in to cut that off. Dropkicks to Rush and Ricky follow after an assisted DDT to both men. Ricky and Rush on the floor, they drag out Dorada and Hologram and send them into the barricade. Rush hammers away on Dorada, as Ricky poses on the barricade. Rush sends Dorada in to Ricky, but Dorada fights them both off. Dorada goes up top, but Ricky cuts him off, and Rush sends him to the floor with a springboard elbow. Hologram waits in thew wings, he fights off Rush, but Ricky intercepts him with an anti-air superkick! PIP Break.

Rush and Ricky look to double team Hologram, but it doesn’t go too well for them. Ricky is back in to cut him off with a kick and Rush with a standing frog splash. Rush rubs Ricky’s head, and Ricky doesn’t take too kindly to this lol. They argue, and Rush shoves Ricky. Ricky with a more forceful shove, and the argument continues until Dorada sneaks in and dropkicks them into one another. Dorada with Del Sol to Ricky, Rush misses his attack, and Hologram with a drop kick. OVER THE TOP DESTROYER BY DORADA TO RICKY! Hologram and Dorada feign some friendly wrestling, but it’s a ruse, as both men fire out of the ring with tope suicidas! Back to Hologram and Dorada, as they hit reversals like music notes. Stalling swinging DDT from Hologram, Spanish Fly from Hologram! Dorada ducks the clothesline, CRUCIFIX BOMB BY DORADA! Ricky in, but Rush sends him from the ring. Dorada catches Rush crescent kick! Ricky looking for the Vertigo, but he settles for a BIG stomp instead! Ricky looking big knee to Rush, spiked rana from Rush! Rush hots one on Hologram and tries another one on Dorada, but Rush rolls out of it. He hits it anyway on Dorada to make it 3-for-3. FROG SPLASH FROM THE TOP BY RUSH! The cover, but Ricky breaks it up with a drop kick. Ricky drags Rush to the corner, Ricky up top, but Rush up and cuts him off. Headbutt from Rush, he goes up top. Ricky blocks a hurrincanrana from the top, Rush counters, but Hologram is in now. Portal Bomb is reversed, Hologram shoves Rush into Ricky in the corner. Rush stunner is countered by Hologram into the Portal Bomb, and Hologram is STILL undefeated, and he earns the pesos!

WINNER: Hologram

TIME: 15:55

THOUGHTS: What started out as essentially a tornado tag team match broke down into every man for himself. It was nice getting a reminder of what Rush can do in the ring when given the chance, and everyone delivered the goods here.

RATING: ****

The CMLL Women’s Title is on the line, next!

C-E-O! Mone is here to possibly collect another title.

CMLL Women’s Title match: Zeuxis (C) vs. Mercedes Mone

Th bell rings and Mone wants a handshake. Zeuxis suckers her in and kicks her in the back of the head lol. Quick cover for a two count. Zeuxis beats Mone into the corner, running Meteora for a two count. Zeuxis sets Mone in the corner and kicks her in the back of the leg. Mone tries a sunset flip, but Zeuxis sits down on her for a two count. Stalled vertical into a lung blower from the champ! Cover for a two count. Damn, her offense is really impressive. Mone with an arm drag into the Statement Maker! Zeuxis makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Mone knees Zeuxis out of the ring and kicks her in the back of the head. Back in the ring, it’s a springboard Meteora for a two count. Zeuxis back to her feet, she hits a hurrincanrana. Tope Suicida from Zeuxis, and that did NOT look good at all. PIP Break.

Mone stomps on Zeuxis and cover her for a two count as we return. Mone goes to the top, but Zeuxis cuts her off and joins her up top. SPANISH FLY FROM THE TOP! The cover, Mone out at two. Firewoman’s carry by Zeuxis, but Mone counters with the rana. Another Statement Maker attempt, but the champ fights it off. Zeuxis hits an STO for a two count. To the top rope, both women jockey for position. Zeuxis has Mone hooked up for a power slam, but Mone counters it by twisting her hips and landing on top of the champ, making her the former champ!

WINNER: Mercedes Mone (New Champion)

TIME: 9:15

THOUGHTS: Odd ending aside, Zeuxis offense impressed me a lot, and Mone continued to show why so many companies want her as their women’s champion.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, Toni Storm cuts a detective style vignette. MINA is on top of the stage, but it’s a ruse, as Dick Tracy Storm sneaks in behind Mone and whispers to her. Mone abandons her titles and runs away from Storm. Toni tries her Storm Zero on the stage, but the refs break it up. Storm has the mic though, she says let the games begin!

Main Event time is here, BRUV!

10-Person LUCHA: Will Opsreay, Swerve Strickland and the Opps vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, the Beast Mortos, and the Young Bucks

Chance of total calamity during this match: IT’S OVER 9,000!

Ospreay and Matthew Jackson are looking to start, but Jackson tags in Mortos instead lol. Mortos slaps Ospreay and takes him to the corner. Samoan Drop and a RAWR from Mortos. Ospreay tries a rana, but Mortos cuts it off. Mortos can’t cut off the rana a second time, as he pops him right into the move. Nicholas cuts off Ospreay in the corner and the Bucks do their double team stretch and stomp in the corner. Gut buster and neck breaker combo on Strickland. Ospreay ducks the double team lariat and hits a double arm drag. Chops for both Bucks, but a thumb to the eye stops that. Brother assisted drop kick, and Yuta gets the tag. Ospreay ends that quickly with a back body drop and tags in Swerve. Yuta gets the train run on him by both men, standing SSP by Ospreay and an uppercut from Strickland. He dances, and Yuta tries to take advantage of that, but Strickland with a back breaker.

Joe gets the tag, and Yuta is dead meat in the wrong part of town. Shibata in now, forearms for Yuta. Yuta tries to send back, but his have no effect. Hobbs gets the tag now and trucks Yuta in the corner. Running kick by Shibata. The back splash and enziguri from Joe. The cover, two count. Moxley in now. he goes toe-to-toe with Joe. Joe puts on the sleeper, and EVERYONE hits the ring. Well, it is Rick Knox, so of course this breaks down. OOSPREAY WITH A SKY TWISTER PRESS INTO THE PILE ON THE FLOOR! PIP BREAK!

Moxley and Ospreay trade blows in the ring as we return. A scoop slam by Moxley and a cover for a two count. Another two count. Moxley with the kimura, but Ospreay to his feet. Moxley charges the corner and knocks Strickland from the apron. Moxley sends Ospreay off, but Will back with a springboard round kick. Hobbs and Yuta get the tag. Hobbs drops anyone on the apron and carries Yuta to the corner. Lariat buffet! Short arm version in the middle of the ring. The straps are down, but the Bucks don’t care. They do care though, when Hobbs no-sells their offense. Hobbs catches BOTH of their legs, but Yuta jumps on his back. Moxley in with a toe kick, but Hobbs says F this shit and runs them ALL over. Shibata in, lariat in the corner by Hobbs, stalling drop kick by Shibata. Overhead suplex by Shibata, powerslam by Hobbs. The cover, Mortos is here to break it up. SPEAR to Ospreay! Flying Bull takes out Hobbs on the floor! Mega meat in the middle of the ring with Joe and Mortos! Joe with his patented corner uranage. The Bucks are in to take out Joe. They think they have Ospreay, but they don’t, double Oscutter! Strickland takes out both Bucks on the floor! Busaiku Knee by Yuta to Ospreay! Another one to Shibata, but Shibata back with the PK! Swerve and Moxley now. Strickland wins the forearm battle, so Moxley with a chop. Strickland has Moxley up, Ospreay with the thrust kick, Swerve with the brain buster! Moxley sneaks in and rolls up Strickland with the tights for the win!

WINNER: The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and The Beast Mortos

TIME: 16:15

THOUGHTS: Moxley wins by any means necessary, and it definitely was a cluster, although not nearly as convoluted as opposed to the opening match with 14 people in it. Hopefully Jon gets all the winning out of his system BEFORE All-In Texas. It was a good, not great, main event.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, the sore winners continue the beatdown, but Hangman Page is here! he comes face-to-face with Moxley, and they trade. Yuta in, he takes him out. Page looking Buckshot Lariat, but he takes out Matthew instead! Moxley tries to sneak in with his briefcase, but everyone stares him down, so the heels make their retreat. Page storms past the Young Bucks and chases after the Death Riders. He returns, stares down the Bucks, and holds the ring with the good guys.

And with that, we are done!