wrestling / News
CJ Perry Turns on Andrade el Idolo at AEW Worlds End, Helps Miro Win
CJ Perry was the manager of Andrade el Idolo going into AEW Worlds End, but turned on him in his match with Miro. Perry was cheering on Andrade throughout the match, right until he put the figure eight on Miro. She slid into the ring and swept away his hands, interrupting the hold. This allowed Miro to get a kick and the ‘Game Over’ to get the win. Perry celebrated Miro after the match.
