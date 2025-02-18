Clark Connors Weighs In On Rivalry With El Desperado

Clark Connors says that his matches with El Desperado will always be violent due to the heated issues between them. Connors spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & SP3 on In The Weeds and talked about his feelings toward the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, noting that he has strong feelings, to say the least, about Desperado.

“I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I hate El Desperado,” Connors said. “Every time we get in the ring with each other, there are going to be chairs. There is going to be blood. There is going to be something. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens after the Anniversary Show. After the Super Junior match, I got disqualified, he didn’t beat me. If I walked out of the ring with his mask and him on the floor.”

He continued, “With Akira, every time I wrestle him, it’s always a wild time. Whoever walks out of that anniversary show, it’s someone I’m looking at. It is my time. I’ve been biding my time. Drilla [Moloney] and I can still work in this openweight style. I’m gonna put o a couple extra pounds but keep myself a junior. It could be anywhere, anyone, tag or singles. I have my eyes on [the IWGP Junior Heavyweght Title] match. Whoever comes out of it is the person I want to take on next.”

Desperado will defend his title against Francesco Akira at NJPW 53rd Anniversary.