Various News: Clip Of Billy Jack Haynes From Dark Side of The Ring, Full Hell In a Cell Episode Online

May 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Billy Jack Haynes Dark Side of The Ring Image Credit: VICE TV

– A clip from this week’s Dark Side of The Ring featuring Billy Jack Haynes is now online. Vice TV released the clip of the interview with Haynes from jail, which you can see below:

– Vice also released the full episode from earlier this season looking at Mick Foley and his Hell in a Cell match with Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998:

