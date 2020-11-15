wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip From Brothers of Destruction Documentary, Undertaker’s Most Destructive Table Moves
– WWE has posted a new clip from their Brothers of Destruction documentary, which is now available via WWE Network. You can see the clip below:
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at The Undertaker’s most destructive table moves. You can see the video below:
