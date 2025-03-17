wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip Of CM Punk On WWE LFG, The New Day’s New Theme Online
March 17, 2025
– CM Punk appeared on last night’s episode of WWE LFG and a clip of the appearance is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“CM Punk challenges future greats to cut promos in this clip from Season 1, Episode 5.”
– The WWE Music YouTube account posted the New Day’s new entrance theme, “New Day’s World”:
