WWE News: Clip Of CM Punk On WWE LFG, The New Day’s New Theme Online

March 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE LFG 3-16-25 Image Credit: A&E

– CM Punk appeared on last night’s episode of WWE LFG and a clip of the appearance is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“CM Punk challenges future greats to cut promos in this clip from Season 1, Episode 5.”

– The WWE Music YouTube account posted the New Day’s new entrance theme, “New Day’s World”:

CM Punk, The New Day, WWE LFG, Jeremy Thomas

