CM Punk Thinks AJ Lee’s WWE Return Would Be Bigger Than His Was

CM Punk believes that if AJ Lee were to return to WWE, it would be bigger than his ended up being. Lee has been out of the ring since she retired in 2015 following the Raw after WrestleMania. Since Punk returned to WWE, he has been asked regularly about the potential for his wife to return to the company and in an appearance on Cheap Heat With Peter Rosenberg, the topic came up. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On speculation around Lee returning: “She 100% supersedes me. That’s the fun thing about wrestling fans. They look for stuff that necessarily isn’t there. THat’s kind of the fun of it. Everyone is talking about, ‘Who is going to main event WrestleMania?’ ‘Who is going to enter the Royal Rumble?’ ‘Who is going to comeback?’ They are always looking around this time of year for big returns. I had mine last year, I think hers would be bigger than mine.”

On if Lee’s temptation to return is bigger now that he’s in WWE: “Yeah, I would say it definitely did. It’s more of a workload thing for her. She is very busy. I’m not trying to not talk about it, but I’m also trying to temper people’s expectations. If she wraps up some stuff that she’s working on and she has the time and she feels like dipping her toe back in or jumping back in the pool, she’ll let us know. Her and I are similar in the regard that we’re out of time. You could pluck us both off from where we started and put us in any kind of era. I definitely think she would thrive here. She thrived back then when the focus wasn’t women, and this past week, every single television show we had opened with a women’s match and main evented with a women’s match. You can’t tell me she wouldn’t fit in there.”