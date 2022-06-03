wrestling / News

CM Punk and FTR Name Their Trios Team

June 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In an exchange on Twitter, CM Punk and FTR named their trio, which had their first match together on last Wednesday’s Dynamite. It seems the group will be CMFTR. This isn’t the first time FTR has been paired with a singles star and combined their names. They previously teamed with Randy Orton in WWE as FTRKO.

Punk wrote: “One day I road my schwin bike to some dirt hills I used to jump and ride when I was a kid. When I got there, there were two kids on their bmx bikes. They told me to leave. I didn’t. We scrapped. Black eyes. Bloody lips. Next day and the whole summer we rode bikes TOGETHER. CMFTR

Dax Harwood added: “CMFTR MOTHER FUCKER

