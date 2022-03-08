wrestling / News

CM Punk Apologizes For Snarking At Person Who Questioned AEW Revolution Entrance

March 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

CM Punk has apologized after he took a shot at a wrestling writer who didn’t recognize the ROH callback in his AEW Revolution entrance. As you may know, Punk came out for his dog collar match with MJF to his old ROH theme song, AFI’s “Miseria Cantrare.” The change in his entrance went over very well with many fans but some missed the reference including Wrestling Observer staff writer Paul Fontaine, who wrote:

“What am I missing with this Punk entrance?”

Punk initially replied with a quick shot, writing, “A deep understanding of story telling. A brain.” He deleted the tweet shortly after, and then today took to Twitter to apologize, writing:

“I’m sorry if I was snarky to a guy who was being s**t to other people in his replies. Context is everything. None of this is important. Let’s all hug and drink Shirley temples.”

Fontaine has replied to Punk’s tweet, noting, “This is fair. I made two comments I wish I could take back. Looking forward to seeing what you do next….on screen.” Punk responded with a conciliatory emoji, as you can see below:

