wrestling / News
CM Punk Apologizes For Snarking At Person Who Questioned AEW Revolution Entrance
CM Punk has apologized after he took a shot at a wrestling writer who didn’t recognize the ROH callback in his AEW Revolution entrance. As you may know, Punk came out for his dog collar match with MJF to his old ROH theme song, AFI’s “Miseria Cantrare.” The change in his entrance went over very well with many fans but some missed the reference including Wrestling Observer staff writer Paul Fontaine, who wrote:
“What am I missing with this Punk entrance?”
Punk initially replied with a quick shot, writing, “A deep understanding of story telling. A brain.” He deleted the tweet shortly after, and then today took to Twitter to apologize, writing:
“I’m sorry if I was snarky to a guy who was being s**t to other people in his replies. Context is everything. None of this is important. Let’s all hug and drink Shirley temples.”
Fontaine has replied to Punk’s tweet, noting, “This is fair. I made two comments I wish I could take back. Looking forward to seeing what you do next….on screen.” Punk responded with a conciliatory emoji, as you can see below:
🤝
— player/coach (@CMPunk) March 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Accepts Challenge from Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 38 (Video)
- Footage of Becky Lynch Injury, Lynch Cuts Promo on Bianca Belair Backstage at WWE Raw
- Keith Lee On Vince McMahon’s Vision For His ‘Bearcat’ Character, What He Thinks Led To WWE Release
- Ask 411 Wrestling: Did Hulk Hogan Ever Sell His Wrestlemania III Trunks?