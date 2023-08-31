CM Punk Accepts Award At CAC Banquet, Comments On Legends That Approved Of Him

Slam Wrestling reports that CM Punk was honored with the Iron Mike Mazurki Award at the Cauliflower Alley Club banquet last night. The award is said to be the highest honor the CAC awards, as it’s given for “remarkable accomplishment in and out of the ring.”

Punk said: “When people tell me that they don’t like me or that the internet is mad at me, I just chuckle because Roddy Piper liked me. Dusty Rhodes liked me and Harley Race liked me. And that means more than anything else in the world because these legends put their stamp on me before anyone else did. It gave me the confidence and it gave me the ability to succeed.”

Ace Steel, who introduced Punk, noted: “He has never changed. No matter what anybody says about him, he hasn’t because he doesn’t put up with shit.”

The other honorees at the event included Mickie James (Women’s Wrestling Award), Ron Simmons (Lou Thesz/Art Abrams Award), The Nasty Boys (Tag Team Award), Koko B Ware (Men’s Wrestling Award), Damian 666 (Lucha Libre Award), Joe Malenko (Men’s Wrestling Award), Killer Karl Kox (Posthumous Award), Riea Von Slasher (Independent Award), Kevin Jefferies (Charlie Smith Referee Award), Al Burke (REEL Award) and Koji Miyamoto (James C. Melby Historian Award).