CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Battle a Troll On Twitter

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes recently got into it with a troll on twitter. It started with Cody asked fans who they want to see him wrestle in 2019. One fan tweeted on wanting to see Punk vs. Rhodes but another fan chimed in and took shots at Punk. Punk denied any signing incident and called the fan out for some of his shady tweets towards women, mainly a tweet he made about Mickie James. Here is the exchange…

CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes — josh dresher (@joshdresher) November 14, 2018

@CMPunk is “done” with wrestling. He has no problem cashing in on his name and being an a****** to fans at signings though. — brian (@bWallot31) November 14, 2018

Hm. I say never happened. However YOU being an asshole to women on twitter seems to be a thing. Should probably detete that. Your account that is. pic.twitter.com/l6OmrbofIW — Coach (@CMPunk) November 14, 2018

I did own him, I know it. He hates the truth. — brian (@bWallot31) November 15, 2018