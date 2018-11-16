Quantcast

 

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Battle a Troll On Twitter

November 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
CM Punk Ultimate Beastmaster

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes recently got into it with a troll on twitter. It started with Cody asked fans who they want to see him wrestle in 2019. One fan tweeted on wanting to see Punk vs. Rhodes but another fan chimed in and took shots at Punk. Punk denied any signing incident and called the fan out for some of his shady tweets towards women, mainly a tweet he made about Mickie James. Here is the exchange…

