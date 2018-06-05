CM Punk and Colt Cabana Defeat Dr. Chris Amann In Lawsuit

– CM Punk and Colt Cabana are in the clear regarding the libel and slander lawsuit filed against them by WWE doctor Chris Amann. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the jury in the civil suit brought by Amann delivered a verdict in favor of the defendants, ruling that they are not liable for any of the claims made against them by Amann.

Amann had sued the two over comments made by Punk on Cabana’s podcast in November of 2014, in which he said Amann was negligent in diagnosing a staph infection on his back among other things. Amann said that he had suffered reputational damage and been harrassed by fans. The lawsuit began late last week and ran through closing arguments today.

Punk and Cabana are not financially liable for any damages, of which Amann was seeking four million dollars. Jury deliberation took just under two hours. Punk and AJ Lee began crying and embraced when the verdict was read, per PWInsider, while Cabana smiled. Ammann didn’t show any reaction.