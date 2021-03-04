CM Punk Confirms He’s Not AEW’s New ‘Hall of Fame-Worthy’ Signing

– As previously reported, new AEW talent Paul Wight, aka former WWE Superstar Big Show, announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that he will reveal a new “Hall of Fame-worthy” signing this Sunday at AEW Revolution. Of course, this has led to speculation on who the signing could be, including former WWE Superstar and world champion CM Punk. Well, CM Punk has now tweeted to confirm that he is not the signing Paul Wight is referring to via Twitter.

Punk tweeted earlier today, “Let’s try this again. Q&A time! Use hashtag #askpunk and no, it’s not me.” You can view Punk’s tweet below.

Fans will have to wait until Revolution this weekend to find out who Paul Wight was referring to. AEW Revolution 2021 is slated for Sunday, March 7. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.