Paul Wight Says a ‘Hall of Fame-Worthy Talent’ Will Debut at AEW Revolution

In his debut AEW appearance on this week’s Dynamite, Paul Wight said that a new “Hall of Fame-worthy” signing will be revealed at AEW Revolution. Tonight’s episode saw Wight make his first appearance for the company after signing with the company earlier this month.

During the segment, Wight hyped up the March 15th debut of AEW Dark: Elevation, which he will be commentating on alongside Tony Schiavone. Wight said that the person signing is “not who you think.”

AEW Revolution takes place on Sunday and airs live on PPV.