CM Punk Comments On Future Plans After His Match With Drew McIntyre At Summerslam

In an interview with ESPN’s First Take (via Fightful), CM Punk spoke about his future plans after his match with Drew McIntyre at WWE Summerslam this Sunday. He noted that there is a lot of talent in WWE he could work with.

He said: “I’m done with Drew after Saturday. I can put him in my rear view mirror and focus on bigger and better things. This is about me coming back to WWE and about the fans. Drew injured me and gloated about it. I have to teach him a lesson on Saturday. I can beat the crap out of him on live TV. I’m excited. That, I don’t know. There is an embarrassment of riches of talent in WWE now. There are people I have stories with that we can revisit. There are people I’ve never shared a ring with. I’m excited to do all of those things.“