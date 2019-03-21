CM Punk Earning Good Reviews For His Peformance in Girl on The Third Floor

CM Punk’s recent acting work in the horror film Girl on The Third Floor is earning praise from film critics. It’s still early, but as of now the film has nothing put positive reviews out of five listed on Rotten Tomatoes, and a lot of the praise from the reviews is on Punk for his work in the lead role of the Travis Stevens-directed film. The movie premiered at SXSW earlier this month.

A selection of comments about Punk are below:

Variety: “Heavily tattooed Phil Brooks has the slightly cartoon leading man looks and antic comic esprit of Bruce Campbell in the “Evil Dead” movies — he’s another square-jawed wise guy who invariably ends up prey to splattery slapstick peril. It’s a fun star turn that easily carries most of the film, abetted by Stevens’ deft assembly.”

Film School Rejects: “C.M. Punk does good work with the role as he’s an energetic and charismatic performer — who, not for nothing, resembles nothing less than the angry love child of Jon Hamm and Ted Raimi with his expressive antics here — walking a fine line with a character who earns our sympathy before threatening to lose it.”

Filmthreat: “The famed wrestler nails it, and he is quite empathetic as a conflicted man whose vices get the better of him.”

Daily Dead: “Tt’s Brooks’ work here that makes him so damn compelling to watch despite his misdeeds, and that’s not an easy feat to pull off.”