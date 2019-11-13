wrestling / News
CM Punk Makes Surprise Appearance on WWE Backstage, Joins Show As Correspondant
– CM Punk is officially a part of WWE Backstage, making a special surprise appearance on tonight’s show. The controversial WWE alumnus appeared at the end of the show to announce that he will be part of the show’s roster starting next week. You can see video of Punk’s arrival below.
FOX Sports 1 sent out the following press release about the move:
CM PUNK JOINS WWE BACKSTAGE ON FS1
“The Best in the World” to Appear as Special Contributor and Analyst Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 11:00 PM ET
Los Angeles – CM Punk, one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time, joins the roster of FS1’s WWE BACKSTAGE beginning next week, Tues, Nov. 19 at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT.
Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk, joins WWE BACKSTAGE as a special contributor and analyst. He will make select appearances in studio alongside host Renee Young and analyst Booker T.
“The Best in the World” joins fellow regular contributors Christian and Paige, as well as news correspondent Ryan Satin on the WWE BACKSTAGE rotation.
Television’s only studio show devoted to all things WWE, BACKSTAGE discusses the week’s biggest stories with a varied cast of guests and personalities, in addition to breaking news and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to WWE.
WWE BACKSTAGE airs Tuesdays at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT on FS1.
THAT. JUST. HAPPENED. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/TDd5n0qk25
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 13, 2019
