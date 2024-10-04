CM Punk Says Oba Femi Would Be His First Pick For a New Stable

CM Punk says that if he were to form a stable, his #1 pick for a recruit would be Oba Femi. The Raw star spoke with Justin Walker of KTSM and was asked about who he would want in a hypothetical revival of his Straight Edge Society stable from his first WWE Run.

“I don’t want to beat a dead horse, so it would have to be some sort of a variation on the Straight Edge Society,” Punk answered . “Maybe something a little bit similar, maybe named different. I think the number one with a bullet to be with me in some form of a stable would be Oba [Femi.]”

Punk will be battling Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood on Saturday.