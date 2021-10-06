CM Punk on the Fan in the Crowd Who Tried to Offer Him Beer, The Thing Joining the MCU

– In a recent interview with ET Canada, CM Punk discussed Benjamin Grimm, aka The Thing, potentially becoming a big character for the MCU, the time a fan in the crowd at AEW Rampage tried to offer him beer, and more. Below are some highlights:

CM Punk on his belief Ben Grimm aka The Thing could become a big character for the MCU: “Obviously, I’m a Marvel fan. Cinematic and comic book and otherwise. I think we’re all crossing our fingers for a really, really well done ‘Fantastic Four’ movie. I’m a huge Ben Grimm [a.k.a] The Thing guy. I think that could be that next quote-unquote underrated character. He’s a lot like Drax, you know? He’s a big, rough, tough, mean-looking guy but he’s gentle. I think that one given the same treatment they’ve given a lot of other characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could really blow a lot of people away.”

CM Punk on the fan who tried to offer him a beer: “The thing that was going through my mind in that moment was, ‘Man, this guy is lucky I’m not a heel right now.’ But it was a funny moment for me. I was just like, ‘This is hilarious.’ Sometimes it’s not about the gift, the gesture is more important.”

You can see the clip in question of the fan trying to offer CM Punk some of his beer at AEW Rampage below: