wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk’s Profile Back on WWE.com, Aliyah Suffers Broken Nose, Top 5 Impact Wrestling Moments
November 14, 2019 | Posted by
– After his return to WWE as a correspondent on WWE Backstage this past Tuesday, CM Punk’s profile has returned to WWE.com. As we previously reported, Punk’s deal is with FOX, not WWE.
– Not only did Aliyah get her nose blooded during her match with Xia Li on NXT, the nose was actually broken. The injury happened after Li hit her in the face with a kick.
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video showing the top five must-see moments from Tuesday’s episode on AXS TV.
More Trending Stories
- Jordan Myles Streams Second Video After Quitting ‘Racist’ WWE, Criticizes ‘Old Guard’
- Mustafa Ali Gets His First Name Back, Rusev Comments
- Bruce Prichard on Allegations That Fabulous Moolah Was a ‘Pimp,’ Other Accusations Against Her
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Overruled WCW’s Plan to Put U.S. Title Back on Steve Austin in 1994