Various News: CM Punk’s Profile Back on WWE.com, Aliyah Suffers Broken Nose, Top 5 Impact Wrestling Moments

– After his return to WWE as a correspondent on WWE Backstage this past Tuesday, CM Punk’s profile has returned to WWE.com. As we previously reported, Punk’s deal is with FOX, not WWE.

– Not only did Aliyah get her nose blooded during her match with Xia Li on NXT, the nose was actually broken. The injury happened after Li hit her in the face with a kick.

– Impact Wrestling has released a new video showing the top five must-see moments from Tuesday’s episode on AXS TV.