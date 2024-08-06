CM Punk Reflects on His Attitude When He Left WWE in 2014

– During a recent interview with SI Media With Jimmy Traina, WWE Superstar CM Punk reflected on his attitude after he left the WWE back in early 2014. He didn’t return to pro wrestling until 2021. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

CM Punk on his attitude after leaving WWE: “Obviously my attitude 10 years ago was I’m done with wrestling and there’s certain people that want to kind of crucify me for that, but the truth is I was just so burnt out … I was there for 10 years and people don’t realize who’s the one guy that wrestled the most matches every year in WWE for consecutive years — it was me.”

On the door being open to WWE after Vince McMahon left: “I think the door being open with Vince [McMahon] leaving, I think really kind of almost expedited things [regarding his return], being told that it’s a completely different place and kind of having to have blind faith to go back into that is a risk, but now I can tell you I think it’s a completely different place.”

CM Punk eventually made his return to WWE last year at the Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event in November. He made his in-ring return last Saturday at WWE SummerSlam 2024, losing to Drew McIntyre in a singles bout.