– Speaking to Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg at ComplexCon, WWE Superstar CM Punk reflected on his year in WWE, noting how he overcome another triceps injury and turning “chicken s*** into chicken salad.” CM Punk stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Aside from the whole triceps injury and surgery, we really turned chicken s*** into chicken salad with that one. Almost a little bit of a gift. I think people forget that I was hurt because I was such a focal point, just doing what we do, entertaining people. I don’t want to grade myself, I leave that to the fans and my peers, and the people I work for. They can go ahead and grade it. I’ve had the time of my life, though, coming back. I weigh this past year up against any year of my entire career.”

Punk last wrestled at WWE Bad Blood last month, beating Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match to cap off their feud.