CM Punk Says He Want To See Roxanne Perez Mix It Up With Stephanie Vaquer And Giulia

Speaking with Liam Crowley of ComicBook, Rey Mysterio pushed for a hair vs. mask match with his son, Dominik Mysterio.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that it could be Dom’s mullet or mustache on the line.

“If that trilogy does happen, and when it does, I am willing to put my mask on the line. He loves his mullet so much, so I would be expecting for him to put his mullet on the line. That or his Dirty Sanchez (mustache),” Rey said.