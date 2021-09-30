wrestling / News

CM Punk Says His AEW Debut Was ‘The Best of Both Worlds’

September 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage CM Punk

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted, CM Punk spoke about his AEW debut last month at Rampage: The First Dance, calling it the “best of both worlds.” We were sent the following highlights:

On his not-so-secret AEW debut: “I feel like we got the best of both worlds. I feel like it was maybe leaked or somebody found out, but there was still a giant question mark or a cloud of mystery over it.”

On how his MMA training helped his in-ring performance: “If you can breathe while a 300-pound man is on top of you trying to choke you, you can breathe running the ropes.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading