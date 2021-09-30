wrestling / News
CM Punk Says His AEW Debut Was ‘The Best of Both Worlds’
September 30, 2021 | Posted by
In an interview with AEW Unrestricted, CM Punk spoke about his AEW debut last month at Rampage: The First Dance, calling it the “best of both worlds.” We were sent the following highlights:
On his not-so-secret AEW debut: “I feel like we got the best of both worlds. I feel like it was maybe leaked or somebody found out, but there was still a giant question mark or a cloud of mystery over it.”
On how his MMA training helped his in-ring performance: “If you can breathe while a 300-pound man is on top of you trying to choke you, you can breathe running the ropes.”
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Says ‘WWE Is Desperate’ by Having Legends Return ‘Every Other Week’
- Eric Bischoff On His Reaction To Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson On AEW Dynamite, Match Finishing In a Draw
- Adam Cole on His Conversation With Vince McMahon Prior To Leaving WWE, Company’s Ideas For His Main Roster Call-Up
- MVP Responds to Fan Criticism Of Hurt Business Reunion