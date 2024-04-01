CM Punk Says WWE Is Protecting Him Against Himself In Recovery From Surgery

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, CM Punk provided an update on his recovery as he is on the sidelines with a torn triceps. He suffered the injury while competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

The injury will prevent Punk from competing at WWE WrestleMania 40. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On his recovery: “I feel really, really good. There is part of me that doesn’t want everybody to know. I want to keep a bit of a secret. I feel way better than I think I should. It’s giving me a false sense of security. There is very much the hockey player in my head, ‘You could have made Mania. You could have taped it up.’ They are protecting me against myself,” Punk said.

On whether he could get physically involved at the event: “They are protecting me against myself, which is a welcome change. I’m the one trying to push everything based on protocols for a ruptured tricep tendon. They’re telling me to pump the brakes. I’m sitting back and listening to them as best I can. This one [left arm] didn’t feel like anything. It didn’t hurt at all. It felt like a rubberband snapped in my arm. I very seldom use agonizing for this one [right arm]. This was very painful. It hurt like hell. It made me optimistic, ‘Certainly I didn’t tear it off the bone like the other one.’ It hurt. I knew immediately. ‘This isn’t good,'” Punk said.