New QR Code Appears On WWE SmackDown, Leads To Archive Of Letters & Poems
May 24, 2024
A new QR code appeared on this week’s WWE Smackdown that led to some new clues. Friday’s episode saw the QR code appear during an entrance for A-Town Down Under and led to a website that had links to “recovered” poems and letters.
You can see the website here, and some images of the letters below:
The QR code shown moments ago on #Smackdown leads to this and more. pic.twitter.com/ajf1PvPxub
— Viren (@VirenWWE) May 24, 2024