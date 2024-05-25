wrestling / News

New QR Code Appears On WWE SmackDown, Leads To Archive Of Letters & Poems

May 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE QR Code 5-24-24 Image Credit: WWE

A new QR code appeared on this week’s WWE Smackdown that led to some new clues. Friday’s episode saw the QR code appear during an entrance for A-Town Down Under and led to a website that had links to “recovered” poems and letters.

You can see the website here, and some images of the letters below:

