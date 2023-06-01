CM Punk Seemingly Reacts To AEW Collision Announcement

As reported last night, one of wrestling’s worst-kept secrets was made official, as CM Punk will return to AEW on the debut episode of AEW Collision. That happens on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago. In a post on his Instagram Story, Punk seemingly reacted to the news with a clip from Billy Madison.

In that clip, Adam Sandler’s titular character catches a dodgeball from a kid, and informs them that they are “in big trouble now” before wiping them out in the game. As an interesting addition to this, Punk previously said he “working with children” during the now-infamous All Out press conference last year.

Brody King shared the same clip Punk did while Dax Harwood simply shared his excitement.

Punk’s story. The link leads to this video. He’s ready. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/VnxJmbfyfQ — Kiley | Fightful Overbooked (@KileyWrestling) June 1, 2023