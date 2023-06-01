Tony Khan Announces CM Punk’s Return For AEW Collision’s Debut

It is finally official: CM Punk is returning to AEW for the debut of their new show Collision. On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that the June 17th debut of the new Saturday night show. AEW followed up by posting the news on Twitter, as you can see below.

Punk has been off of AEW TV since All Out 2022, where he infamously went off in the post-show media scrum and then had a backstage altercation with members of The Elite. Punk has been in discussions for a return to company to appear on Collision, and he was reportedly in Las Vegas for Double or Nothing weekend.

The announcement reads:

BREAKING NEWS

As announced by #AEW CEO & GM @tonyrkhan on #AEWDynamite, @CMPunk returns to #AEW on Saturday, June 17 for the premiere episode #AEWCollision LIVE from the @UnitedCenter in Chicago! Get your tickets NOW at http://AEWTIX.com”