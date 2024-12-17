CM Punk & Seth Rollins Trade Shots In Promo On WWE Raw

CM Punk and Seth Rollins continued their war of words on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s show opened with Punk, who talked about how he was angry that he had been stuck thinking about Rollins all week and that he felt like he will keep being overshadowed by Rollins coming out to confront him if he doesn’t deal with it. He added that just because Rollins grew up idolizing him does not make Rollins him, and that he was looking forward the future and not the past.

Rollins then came out into the crowd and said that he wanted to try to see Punk from the fans’ perspective, but that even from there Punk was an asshole.

Punk said that Rollins was in the right spot as he belongs out there with the rest of the CM Punk fans, and Punk said he was a fan and always will be as he loves WWE. He noted that he put WWE on his back when Punk abandoned it and that he has more WrestleMania main events than Punk ever will, calling him “Phil.”

Punk then went after Rollins until officials eventually separated them.

