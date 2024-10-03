CM Punk Recalls Signing WWE Contract Right Before Return At Survivor Series

CM Punk made his return to WWE TV at Survivor Series 2023, and he recently recalled signing his contract that day during the show. Punk made his return at the November PPV and he spoke about appearing at the venue without a deal being signed yet in his appearanc eon O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson’s No-Contest Wrestling. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On if there’s a chance he could have left the venue without a deal: “Personally, there could have been, if there were some hard no’s in the contracts, but I think both sides were eager. Then you get the lawyers involved, and it’s a lot.”

On getting the deal signed during the show: “I get a text, ‘We’re going to clear the hallway and come get you and put you in Triple H’s office.’ I run through the building, they put me in the freight elevator. I hear them on the other side yelling, ‘clear the hallway.’ ‘Oh no. I’m not that guy now.’ They clear the hallway, the freight elevator door opens up and six steps this way is the door I’m walking into. I walk in, sit down, and I’m in there. They are starting the WarGames match and I don’t have a deal yet. I’m sitting in there, the lawyers are going back and forth, hammering stuff out, and Triple H walks in and is like, ‘If this gets done, we’ll wait, and when the time is right, we’ll bring you in through Gorilla.’ Contracts get executed, and it’s time. Deep breath, open the door, walk through Gorilla. There are so many people in Gorilla.”

Punk made an appearance just before the show ended after the WarGames main event.