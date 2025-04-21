CM Punk had his first-ever Wrestlemania main event this past Saturday, when he faced Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a triple threat match. However, things didn’t go as planned as Paul Heyman betrayed Punk and Reigns to help Rollins win. In an interview for the ESPN post-show (via Fightful), Punk spoke about how the match didn’t go his way but said it won’t be his last Wrestlemania main event.

CM Punk said on WrestleMania: “Me main eventing WrestleMania was important to me and I needed to share it with somebody who got me there, somebody who never gave up on me. Now, he’s turned on me.”