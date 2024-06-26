CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 6.25.24: Los Infernales vs. Guerreros Laguneros, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with Mistico in action and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Jabalí, Rumbero & Gran Kenut def. La Plaga del Ring

* Persa & Draego def. Optimus & Trono

* Halcón Negro Jr, Gallero & Cris Skin def. La Mafia Tapatía

* Los Divinos Laguneras def. Dinastia Moreno

* Match Relampago: Zeuxis def. Lluvia

* Guerreros Laguneros def. Los Infernales