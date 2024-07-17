CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.16.24: Star Black vs. Gallero, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Optimus, Trono & Ángel Rebelde def. Temerario, Rav & Shezmu

* Kira, Sanely & Adira def. Persephone, Hatanna & Lady Amazona

* Virus, El Cholo, Apocalipsis & Disturbio def. Satanico, Furia Roja, Bestia Negra & Guerrero de La Muerte

* Star Black def. Gallero

* Zandokan & Barboza def. Los Villanos

* Hechicero & Los Soberanos def. Esfinge, Valiente & Atlantis Jr.