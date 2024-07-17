wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 7.16.24: Star Black vs. Gallero, More

July 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour 7-16-24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Optimus, Trono & Ángel Rebelde def. Temerario, Rav & Shezmu
* Kira, Sanely & Adira def. Persephone, Hatanna & Lady Amazona
* Virus, El Cholo, Apocalipsis & Disturbio def. Satanico, Furia Roja, Bestia Negra & Guerrero de La Muerte
* Star Black def. Gallero
* Zandokan & Barboza def. Los Villanos
* Hechicero & Los Soberanos def. Esfinge, Valiente & Atlantis Jr.

