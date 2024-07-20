CMLL Tournament Announced To Crown #1 Contender To AEW International Title

As previously reported, MJF is set to defend the AEW International title on the August 2 episode of CMLL Viernes Espectacular. The company has now announced a tournament to decide who will get the shot. The one-night tournament happens on July 23. It features Templario, Flip Gordon, Valiente, Averno, Stuka Jr., Esfinge, Rugido and Zandokan Jr.

