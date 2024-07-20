wrestling / News
CMLL Tournament Announced To Crown #1 Contender To AEW International Title
July 20, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, MJF is set to defend the AEW International title on the August 2 episode of CMLL Viernes Espectacular. The company has now announced a tournament to decide who will get the shot. The one-night tournament happens on July 23. It features Templario, Flip Gordon, Valiente, Averno, Stuka Jr., Esfinge, Rugido and Zandokan Jr.
🔜
📍Arena México
🗓️ Martes 23 de julio '24
🕣 7:30 p.m.
🎟️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/XAlMdWuk4n
📺 Transmisión EN VIVO en exclusiva para miembros del canal https://t.co/5P6Lo6pqBo ¡Únete ahora!#MartesDeArenaMéxico pic.twitter.com/3ll83qdacN
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 20, 2024
