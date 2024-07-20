MJF Set to Defend AEW International Title in CMLL on August 2

– It looks like AEW International Champion MJF is coming to CMLL, and he’ll be defending his International Championship. The newly crowned champion appeared in a video message that aired on last night’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular. During the video, MJF announced that he will be defending his belt on the upcoming edition of Viernes Espectacular on Friday, August 2. The event will be held at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City.

The champion stated, “I’m going to take it to those masked morons in Mexico!” He added, “I’m the greatest wrestler in the world from the only country that matters: the good old U-S-of-A.” CMLL has not yet announced MJF’s opponent for the title. You can view MJF’s announcement video below.

MJF won the title earlier this week, beating Will Ospreay on AEW Dynamite to win the title. The match ran nearly an hour.