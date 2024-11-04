CMLL Tzompantli de Máscaras Results 11.3.24: World Tag Team Titles Defended, More

CMLL helld their Tzompantli de Máscaras edition of Domingo Familiar on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Cuicas Exhibition Match: Kemalito & Periquito Sacaryas def. Átomo & Tengu via DQ

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Mercurio & Shockercito def. Último Dragoncito & Pequeño Olímpico (2-0)

* 2024 Copa Tzompantli de Amazonas Match: La Catalina def. Persephone, La Vaquerita, Reyna Isis, Princesa Sugehit, Tabata, Dark Silueta & Amapola

* Match Relámpago: Virus def. El Felino

* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Hermanos Chavez def. Los Bárbaros

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Volador Jr. & Los Infernales def. Blue Panther & Los Guerreros del Infierno (2-1)

Último Dragoncito es castigado sin piedad por Mercurio, que es descalificado por exceso de rudeza junto a Shockercito. #DíaDeMuertosCMLL #DomingoFamiliarCMLL

📺 EN VIVO para miembros Leyenda: https://t.co/FhWNCGlj5g|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/UIRoL0NlyX — Arena México (@Arena_MX) November 3, 2024