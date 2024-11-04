wrestling / News

CMLL Tzompantli de Máscaras Results 11.3.24: World Tag Team Titles Defended, More

November 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Tzompantli de Máscaras Results 11.3.24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL helld their Tzompantli de Máscaras edition of Domingo Familiar on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Cuicas Exhibition Match: Kemalito & Periquito Sacaryas def. Átomo & Tengu via DQ
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Mercurio & Shockercito def. Último Dragoncito & Pequeño Olímpico (2-0)
* 2024 Copa Tzompantli de Amazonas Match: La Catalina def. Persephone, La Vaquerita, Reyna Isis, Princesa Sugehit, Tabata, Dark Silueta & Amapola
* Match Relámpago: Virus def. El Felino
* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Hermanos Chavez def. Los Bárbaros
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Volador Jr. & Los Infernales def. Blue Panther & Los Guerreros del Infierno (2-1)

