CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 07.20.24: Star Jr. Advances To Leyenda de Plata Tournament Finals
CMLL held the latest edition of its Viernes Espectacular series last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Los Calavera Jr (Calavera Jr I & Calavera Jr II) def. Audaz & Capitán Suicida.
* 2/3 Falls Match: La Fuerza Poblana (Guerrero Maya Jr, Stigma & Pegasso) def. Los Chacales del Ring (Okumura, Pólvora & El Coyote) (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Tessa Blanchard, Lluvia & Skadi def. Zeuxis, Reyna Isis & Hera (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Valiente, Euforia & Último Guerrero def. Atlantis Jr, Esfinge & Hechicero (2-1). Hechicero, Euforia, Esfinge & Valiente will put their masks on the line at the 91st anniversary show.
* Leyenda de Plata Tourney – Block B Battle Royale: Virus & Templario def. Titan, Fugaz, Mistico, Neón, Star Jr & Magia Blanca.
* Leyenda de Plata Tournament – Block B First Round: Titan def. Fugaz.
* Leyenda de Plata Tournament – Block B First Round: Mistico def. Neón.
* Leyenda de Plata Tournament – Block B First Round: Star Jr def. Magia Blanca.
* Leyenda de Plata Tournament – Block B First Round: Templario (w/ KeMalito) def. Virus.
* Leyenda de Plata Tournament – Block B Semifinals: Mistico def. Titan.
* Leyenda de Plata Tournament – Block B Semifinals: Star Jr def. Templario (w/ KeMalito).
* Leyenda de Plata Tournament – Block B Finals: Star Jr def. Mistico.
