wrestling / News
Cody Comments On WWE Match From 10 Years Ago, Calls It Good Education
In a post on Twitter, a fan shared a throwback to an episode of RAW from this day in 2009 in which Vince McMahon, Triple H and Shawn Michaels defeated Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase. The AEW Executive VP himself reacted to this, recalling that it was a “great memory.” The match happened in Las Vegas and was on McMahon’s 64th birthday.
He wrote: “Vegas! Fun fun night. Can’t get a better education in one night like I did here. Great memory.”
10 years ago today, August 24, 2009, was #Raw. In the main event, @VinceMcMahon, @TripleH, and @ShawnMichaels defeated @RandyOrton, @CodyRhodes, and @TedDiBiase. This was Vince's 64th birthday! pic.twitter.com/3SMJEHGkPU
— William Wesley Elm (@Mr_WWE_2019) August 24, 2019
Vegas! Fun fun night.
Can’t get a better education in one night like I did here. Great memory. https://t.co/3ztbP65KT3
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Spokesman Denies WWE Is Counter-Programming AEW
- Eric Bischoff on WCW Trying to Curb Time Off Abuse By Lowering Injured Wrestler Pay After 30 Days
- Jim Ross Weighs in on NXT Moving to USA Network, AEW Competing With NXT, If Vince McMahon Will Be Involved
- Corey Graves On What It’s Like to Have Vince McMahon in Your Ear on Commentary, Recalls Being Yelled at While On Camera