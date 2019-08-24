Cody Comments On WWE Match From 10 Years Ago, Calls It Good Education

In a post on Twitter, a fan shared a throwback to an episode of RAW from this day in 2009 in which Vince McMahon, Triple H and Shawn Michaels defeated Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase. The AEW Executive VP himself reacted to this, recalling that it was a “great memory.” The match happened in Las Vegas and was on McMahon’s 64th birthday.

He wrote: “Vegas! Fun fun night. Can’t get a better education in one night like I did here. Great memory.”