– During a recent interview of Reel Appreciation, TNA wrestler Cody Deaner discussed the recent rise of Joe Hendry. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Deaner on Hendry: “Of course I believe in Joe Hendry, how could you not? It’s really cool seeing what he’s doing. Going back to earlier, you said that I see you more as a human being than I see you as a professional wrestler. When I look at Joe Hendry, I see the human being that is Joe Hendry because I know Joe personally. I’ve had him on my podcast, I’ve produced some of his matches, I’ve been in the ring with Joe. I know Joe from a lot of different angles and I see Joe is the whole human being like you said earlier and Joe Hendry is a freaking awesome human being.”

On Hendry being an awesome human being: “He’s such a cool dude. When one of the good guys succeeds in professional wrestling at the level he’s succeeding at right now firing on all cylinders, it just puts a smile on my face because the cliche of the good guys always win in the end, that’s a movie trope, but sometimes it doesn’t happen in real life, sometimes the bad guys win in real life. But, when the good guys do succeed and they make it, it gives me hope that there is truth to the fact that the good guys can win and do it their way. He’s just an awesome human being.”