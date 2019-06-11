wrestling / News
Cody and Dustin Rhodes Remember Dusty Rhodes on Anniversary of Passing
– Cody and Dustin Rhodes posted to Twitter to remember their father, the great Dusty Rhodes, on the fourth anniversary of his passing. You can see the posts below by the two, who faced off at AEW Double or Nothing last month:
Thanks to all who reached out. Dusty was my hero & it’s a gift that due to his fame he was a hero for others.
Mourning transcends social media. “RIP” may be trendy, but what’s even better is reaching out to those you love today & letting them know how important they are to you💛 pic.twitter.com/Hnq8UYKhPW
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 11, 2019
Pops, I am doing everything you taught me. Be strong, be a man, follow your dreams. All those things you said to me I do daily, or I try my best to. The one thing I do without fail is to always #KeepSteppin #MissYouDad pic.twitter.com/ufcr9otID9
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 11, 2019
