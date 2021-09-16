Cody Rhodes Attacks Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite, Rosario Dawson Gets Physically Involved

Cody Rhodes is back as of this week’s AEW Dynamite, making his return in a segment involving Malakai Black and Rosario Dawson. Wednesday night’s show saw Malakai Black confront Dawson, who is a co-host with Rhodes on The Go-Big Show and was sitting at ringside. Dawson stepped into the ring and confronted Black, which was when Rhodes appeared and.

Dawson then got physically involved as Rhodes appeared in the stands and came down to the ring, helping him get the advantage. You can see clips from the segment below.

Cody has been off screen since he lost to Black in August.