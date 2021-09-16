wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Attacks Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite, Rosario Dawson Gets Physically Involved
Cody Rhodes is back as of this week’s AEW Dynamite, making his return in a segment involving Malakai Black and Rosario Dawson. Wednesday night’s show saw Malakai Black confront Dawson, who is a co-host with Rhodes on The Go-Big Show and was sitting at ringside. Dawson stepped into the ring and confronted Black, which was when Rhodes appeared and.
Dawson then got physically involved as Rhodes appeared in the stands and came down to the ring, helping him get the advantage. You can see clips from the segment below.
Cody has been off screen since he lost to Black in August.
#MalakaiBlack has singled out @GoBigShowTBS judge @rosariodawson in the crowd – Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/obSytkBt6x
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021
.@rosariodawson: a woman of many talents…including kicking a** 👊 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TFXQt5o3Aq
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 16, 2021
.@rosariodawson is Team #NightmareFamily!
Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/A3bMQjTdhp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021
#AEW is officially part of the View Askewniverse. #AEWDynamite @ThatKevinSmith @rosariodawson @JayMewes pic.twitter.com/9rwDZgcevo
— J.O. (@ImGonnaDJ24) September 16, 2021
