Cody Rhodes Tells Austin Theory He’s Being Used By Grayson Waller On WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes tried to make an appeal to Austin Theory on this week’s WWE Smackdon, arguing that he’s being used by Grayson Waller. Friday night’s episode saw Rhodes appear as a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect with Waller and Theory. Waller tried to convince Rhodes that Kevin Owens was going to turn on him, but Rhodes countered by turning to Theory and saying that Waller was using him and that he and the WWE Universe were waiting for Theory to do something about it.

Owens eventually came down to the ring and a tag team match was made for tonight’s show.

Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens at WWE Bash In Berlin.