– For the first time in his career, “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes is King of the Ring. Rhodes overcame Randy Orton in their finals but of the King of the Ring tournament, beating his old stablemate to win the tournament and secure a future title shot.

It took two Cross Rhodes for Cody to secure the pinfall victory. This the first singles match between the two men in almost thirteen years. With the victory, Cody Rhodes now goes on to face the WWE Undisputed Champion in August at WWE SummerSlam. He will face the winner of John Cena vs. CM Punk in tonight’s main event at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

This is the first time Cody has won a King of the Ring tournament in his WWE career. Orton has still yet to win a King of the Ring tournament. He made it to the finals last year as well, losing to Gunther at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

After the match, Cody received his King of the Ring crown and declared that he was “born to do this.” Cody added that no matter who wins tonight between Punk and Cena, they are holding the belt for him, stating, “I get the ball back!”

You can check out highlights and images from the matchup below. 411’s live coverage of WWE Night of Champions Riyadh is available HERE.

Cody NEVER saw it coming! 😲 pic.twitter.com/XaOVVMXREr — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025