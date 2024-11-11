Cody Rhodes Says His Brother Is ‘Extremely Proud’ of Goldust Character

In an interview with Flagrant (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about how his brother Dustin feels about his WWE character Goldust, noting that he’s ‘extremely proud’ of it. Rhodes played the character for almost his entire run in WWE, except for brief periods where he was himself.

Cody said: “It really depends on the day you ask him. I know he’s extremely proud of it. One of the cooler moments when I realized, no matter how bombastic and ridiculous and ‘out there’ the Goldust character was, I watched that Roddy Piper match … it was one of the bigger stories of WrestleMania 12. And my dad, who hadn’t talked to Dustin at that point for three of four years, I could see him just smiling. Ear-to-ear. And he was so happy he got that moment. And he went out and did it on his own.“