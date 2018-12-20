Cody Rhodes and Young Bucks Reportedly Reject Seven Figure Contract Offers From WWE

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestlezone.com) reports that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks (The Elite) have turned down contracts in the seven-figure range from WWE. The report by Dave Meltzer says the money that was offered to them was “main event money.”

Recently, Rhodes and the Bucks have been very vague about their future in 2019, telling fans to keep watching Being the Elite on YouTube. As previously reported, they’ve been linked to a rumored new wrestling promotion called All Elite Wrestling (AEW). AEW is reportedly set to involve Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Jim Ross and Tony Khan (son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan), with WWE superstars reportedly interested in signing on if the promotion actually gets off the ground.