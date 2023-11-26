Cody Rhodes Comments on CM Punk Returning to WWE, Says Business Comes First

CM Punk returned to WWE at the conclusion of Survivor Series on Saturday night. After the show, Cody Rhodes spoke about Punk’s return during the post-show press conference. Highlights of his comments are below (h/t Fightful).

“I don’t want to be short with my response, but it truly is this. If he can help with where we’re going and what we’re doing, absolutely. Welcome aboard. I have a feeling that the CM Punk that potentially we’re getting is hungry, and that’s the best. That’s the best. When someone is hungry and someone wants it. That’s when it’s real. I’ll give kudos and flowers to Triple H and Nick Khan for getting that done. You can ask all the boys and girls until they are blue in the face, ‘How do you feel?’ You might get up, you might get down, you might have a wide range of emotions, but the first thing, always, is business. We’re doing record business. It feels like everybody wants to be here. The more the merrier. If you can help, absolutely, come on board.”

Cody was, of course, an EVP of AEW when CM Punk signed with there. Cody ended up leaving AEW in 2022, while Punk had his AEW deal terminated earlier this year.

Cody, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso were victorious over Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match on the show.